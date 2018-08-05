US, Turkey Blast SYRIZA for Moving Terrorist Killer to Farm

ATHENS – Furious fallout over the decision by the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition for transferring an assassin and mastermind of the former Nov. 17 terror group to be transferred from a high-security prison to an agricultural farm picked up with salvos from the United States and Turkey.

US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt has constantly praised Greece as a “pillar of stability in the region” and backed Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras but the transfer, coming after three two-day vacations from jail for convicted killer Dimitris Koufodinas- whose group was responsible for the murder of five Americans attached to the US Embassy – set off anger.

The move was carried out following a decision by a transfers committee overseen by the Justice Ministry.

Koufodinas was convicted of multiple murders and other crimes in 2003 and is serving several life sentences. November 17, before being dismantled just in time for the 2004 Athens Olympics under pressure from the international community, opearated with impunity for 27 years and carreid out more than 100 attacks killing 23 people, including Turkish diplomats.

“(Koufodinas) murdered 11, including US personnel, and is inspiring the next generation of terrorists. We condemn in the strongest terms furloughs or any easing of his prison stay,” State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert tweeted.

There was no response from the US Embassy though with Pyatt staying mum, and the US had not done anything more than issue press releases while taking no action against the Greek government.

After his first holiday from jail, where he was greeted by the son of SYRIZA’s Parliament Speaker, Tsipras there would be no more but when the US did nothing except bark, Koufodinas got two more vacations and his transfer to a farm – he said he wants to see his family more and re-start a beekeeping business – was seen by critics as leading toward his release from prison.

Koufodinas will have the right to apply for early release in 2021, after he has served 19 years.

With Turkey holding two Greek soldiers prisoner for accidentally crossing the border March 1 while in patrol in bad weather, Turkey’s Foreign Minister slammed the decision and said in a statement that “This has once again strengthened our doubts about the functioning of the judicial system in Greece,” as eight Turkish soldiers are seeking asylum after fleeing a failed coup in July 2016 against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in which they said they took no part.

“Granting tolerance to a terrorist disrespects the memory of our diplomats who were martyred and their families… We urge the Greek authorities to avoid taking steps that would create further deficiency in the fight against terrorism and invite them to fulfill their obligations in line with international cooperation in countering terrorism,” it said.

“It is unacceptable that a terrorist attempting lives of our diplomats can take advantage of such regulations,” it added.

The statement also urged Greek authorities to “to avoid taking steps that would create further deficiency in the fight against terrorism and invite them to fulfill their obligations in line with international cooperation in countering terrorism.”

The farm to which Koufodinas is going is near the city of Volos in northeast Greece and inmates are allowed to do chores like picking fruit, a task for which their sentences can be reduced but the transfer of a mass murderer was seen as especially provocative but defended by SYRIZA.

The government’s junior coalition partner, the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) of Defense Minister Panos Kammenos – allegedly in favor of law and order – has said nothing either.

NO SPECIAL TREATMENT?

“The transfer to another jail does not entail special treatment, a reduction of the sentence or partially free residence,” Justic Minister Stavros Kontonis said. “The sentence will continue to be served as normal,” he said.

He added that, “A large number of inmates serving life sentences are held in agricultural prisons and this has not created any problems so far.”

Among the victims of November 17 was the wife of New Democracy veteran lawmaker and former Athens Mayor Dora Bakoyianni, sister of the party’s leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis who tore into the government for giving leniency to Koufodinas and for “serving serial killers” in the wake of July 23 wildfires that killed at least 89 people with the government blamed for not having a disaster or evacuation plan in place.

Bakoyannis, whose husband Pavlos Bakoyannis was gunned down by November 17 in 1989, condemned the government for transferring “the N17 serial killer to a luxury jail” while failing to protect citizens from the fires.

ND’s former citizens’ protection minister Nikos Dendias also criticized the government “for once again showing disrespect for the memory of the victims of terrorism.”