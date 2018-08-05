“Now Things in Greece are Much Better,” EU Commissioner Avramopoulos Says

“Now things in Greece are much better, they are under control. Greece is better prepared. 98% to 100% of those that cross the border are automatically identified, finger printed, and are recorded, that way you can better manage the consequences,” European Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship Dimitris Avramopoulos told Athens Macedonian News Agency in an interview.

He went on to say that Turkey is keeping its side of the bargain with Europe, with daily inflows currently at 50-80 people, versus 13,000-15,000 people per day two years ago.

“The situation is manageable,” he said, adding that “there must be more of an effort on the side of the Greek authorities to provide more relief to the islands”.

The commissioner invited all member states who oppose European policy on refugees “to show solidarity and take their share of the consequences by taking a part of all those that are entitled, based in international law, to international protection.”

“By showing solidarity in European policy, they are defending Europe and their countries, as no one can predict what the future holds. This is why we must all be united and show solidarity towards and next to the countries and their people that are suffering,” he said.

He also called on member states to contribute to the change in the Dublin agreement so that the new law will be more fair, more balanced and a united European asylum system.

“I have repeatedly said that the Dublin agreement, as we know it in Europe is dead. Of course it exists on paper, as it is an active legal document. We invite member states as soon as possible to contribute to the change in the Dublin agreement so that the new one that will arise will be more fair, more balanced and so that all of the weight does not fall on the member states of first reception and of course for it to be an asylum system clearly European,” he said.