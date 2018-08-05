Greece Hangs Tough with Russia Over FYROM Deal Meddling

ATHENS – After booting two Russian diplomats accused of trying to undermine a new name deal for the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM), Greece’s ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition warned it will continue to keep a hard line and insure the agreement is ratified.

Anti-nationalist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras agreed to let FYROM be named North Macedonia – keeping the name of an ancient Greek province first given away in 1991 by a New Democracy government in what was supposed to be a temporary arrangement.

But after successive FYROM governments began claiming Greek lands, including the real Macedonia and second-largest city and major port of Thessaloniki – Greece used a veto keep its neighbor out of NATO and beginning European Union accession talks.

The deal was brokered with the help of United Nations envoy Matthew Nimetz, an American lawyer who had failed for two decades to find an answer before accelerating talks this year after a three-year break.

That came amid speculation the United States was pressuring Greece to relent with 140 countries already calling FYROM as Macedonia and America seen as wanting another country in NATO as a bulwark against Russian interests in the Balkans.

The deal has twice been approved in FYROM and needs a signature from the country’s President and then faces a Sept. 30 referendum in which Premier Zoran Zaev said he would resign if it is voted down.

If approved though it would then go to the Greek Parliament controlled by the government but with Tsipras’ junior partner, the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) of Defense Minister Panos Kammenos opposed.

That means Tsipras – who has barred a referendum with surveys showing 62-68 percent of Greeks also opposed – would need votes from rival parties, some of whom have already said they would go along with him although it’s uncertain whether the vote would be a simple majority of 151 needed for passage or a super-majority of 180.

SYRIZA MP Costas Douzinas, head of the parliamentary committee on foreign relations, told the financial news agency Bloomberg the deal will go through and fired a warning shot at Russia.

“If the Russians continue to attempt to derail it, the reaction will be strong,” Douzinas said.

ANEL Vice-President Panos Sgouridis, described by the agency as “pro-Russian,” accused Moscow of meddling even though the party opposes the deal in an ironic twist as Tsipras and Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias were former Communist youth leaders with ties to Russia.

Sgouridis said he had “first-hand information that there was Russian interference in Greek matters,” without saying what it was and as he added that, “It’s crucial that Greece’s national sovereignty is protected.”

Leonid Reshetnikov, a former head of Russian foreign intelligence who also served as an agent in Greece and the Balkans told Bloomberg that, “NATO membership of course is bad for us,” adding that, “What can we do? They are clearing this territory” of rival influences, he said.