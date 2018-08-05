Greek Fire Death Total 89, Mother Whose Baby Died in Her Arms

ATHENS – The number of dead from Greece’s worst-ever wildfires on July 23 jumped to 89 with the passing of a 35-year-old mother whose six-month-old daughter died in her arms from smoke inhalation and a 55-year-old woman being treated for extensive burns.

Margarita Dionysioti, who ran toward the sea in the village of Mati holding her daughter was being treated for injuries in the intensive care unit of the capital’s Evangelismos Hospital, where the other victim also died.

Dionysioti’s husband is a firefighter who was battling the inferno while his wife was trying to flee with their daughter as thick, blinding, choking smoke was responsible for killing many.

Nine more victims of the blaze are in intensive care. A child is being treated in Aghia Sofia hospital in stable condition and the fire service said the total number includes two unidentified remains of people who have not been sought by relatives but it’s uncertain if others are missing.

Most of the dead perished in the fire but a number drowned in the sea treading water waiting for help that never came as only seven Coast Guard vessels and two Navy ships were sent to help.