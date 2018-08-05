Onassis Foundation: 145 New Scholarships for 2018

ATHENS – The Onassis Foundation continues to support innovation and research, science and society, art and culture through 145 new scholarships for 2018. In 40 years from 1978-2018, the Onassis Foundation has awarded 7,200 scholarships and the journey continues, the Foundation stated in a news release on August 2. The release continued:

Kyriaki Karagianni, having graduated with honors from the Department of Education of the Democritus University of Thrace and having completed her Masters, is embarking on a PhD researching the socio-psychological processes of Bullying among Adolescent Schoolchildren.

Children are also at the epicenter of the research which Athanasia Kotsiou is conducting at the University of Cambridge concerning the Impact of Social Media Use on the Cognitive Functions and Academic Performance of Primary School Children.

Sofia Konstantinidou has dedicated herself to Clinical Oncology and her research will set out in search of new treatment regimens for lung cancer.

Giorgos Psarellis, one of the top Chemical Engineering graduates of the National Technical University of Athens, will attempt to investigate the secrets of human health. Combining experimental data with machine learning models and data mining algorithms, his research will help proposing prevention strategies and personalized medicine treatments.

Equipped with knowledge and armed with dedication, Kyriaki, Athanasia, Sofia and Giorgos can succeed in their goals. They can bring their research to fruition, achieve their aims and continue their impressive careers. The same applies to all the Onassis Foundation scholars for 2018 who stand out for their excellence but also for their maturity and the decisiveness with which they have elected to develop their knowledge and their talent. The Onassis Foundation will be at their side, as it has been for all 7,200 recipients of its scholarships since1978. It will be there to empower their efforts, to give impetus to their vision, and to release their potential both for their benefit and for the benefit of society.

As it has done every year for four decades now, the Onassis Foundation continues to provide solid support for Education through its Scholarship Programs. It is therefore with pride and with joy that we announce the results of our scholarship selection process for 2018. Applicants can visit our website www.onassis.org to view the results of their own applications.

The 145 new scholarships were allocated as follows:

135 scholarships to Greeks for studies in Greece and countries worldwide. 10 scholarships to foreign academics and researchers in disciplines related to Greek culture, economy and society – from prehistory/antiquity to contemporary Greece.

The Onassis Foundation wishes all our successful applicants a bright and successful career.

More information is available online: onassis.org.