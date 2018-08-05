Migrating Flamingos Add Splash of Colour to Nafplio Wetland on Their Way to Africa

A family of seven beautiful flamingos arrived in the Nea Kios wetland near the coastal town of Nafplio, Peloponnese on Friday. Visible in the background is the historic Venetian castle known as Bourtzi, built on an island in Nafplio harbour, that once served as a prison.

The birds will stop over for several days to rest and feed before continuing their long autumn migration between the Arab peninsula and Africa.

The Nea Kios wetland is a valuable refuge, where they can also gorge on the red shrimp that is responsible for the flamingos flamboyant red plumage. Photos ANA/ Evangelos Bougiotis.