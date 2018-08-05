Renowned Australian Doctor on His Way to Greece to Help Burn Victims

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – Renowned Australian plastic surgeon Dr. John Greenwood, is traveling to Greece to help the burn victims after the deadly fires that devastated areas outside of Athens, the Greek City Times (GCT) reported on July 27.

Dr. Greenwood, the South Australian of the Year, will assist the doctors who are treating the most severely burned patients at Attica General Hospital in Athens. The ten patients “have suffered full-thickness burns,” GCT reported, adding that Greenwood “will be using Australian-developed skin repair technology, which he pioneered with the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisationafter the Bali bombings in 2002.”

The product, according to GCT’s report, helps the skin heal not only after burns but also after surgeries “where skin has been lost.”

Paul Brennan, PolyNovo Chief Executive said “the hospitals where he [Dr. Greenwood] is going have good modern facilities and they do have very good plastic surgeons…What they don’t have is experience first-hand with our product at this point, so what John will be offering them is hands-on support using our product to ensure we get the best outcome for his patients,” GCT reported.