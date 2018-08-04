Chicago Restaurants in the Greek Fire Relief Effort

CHICAGO – Greek-American restaurants in the Chicago area have partnered with the Hellenic American Leadership Council (HALC) in the relief effort for Greece after the devastating wildfires.

On August 1, proceeds from several restaurants were donated to support those affected by the wildfires. In a statement, NBC5 News in Chicago reported, HALC’s Executive Director Endy Zemenides said, “We urge everyone to visit these restaurants on August 1st, enjoy the food, and know that every dollar spent makes a difference.”

The following participated in the fundraising effort: Greek Islands- Chicago and Lombard locations, Greek Kitchen- 5 locations, Northwestern Memorial Hospital 2nd Floor Galter Pavilion, Avli Restaurant in Winnetka, IL, Plateia Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar in Des Plaines, IL, Kanela Breakfast Club – 6 locations, and Artopolis Bakery, Cafe & Agora in Chicago.