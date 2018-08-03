Minister Toskas Resigns in Wake of Deadly Wildfires

ATHENS – On August 3, Deputy Minister of Citizen Protection, Nikos Toskas, resigned in the wake of the devastating fires in eastern Attica.

Mr. Toskas met with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras at the Maximos Mansion and submitted the resignation he had tabled last week, which was accepted by Tsipras.

In a press release, the Prime Minister’s office states:

“The Prime Minister had a brief meeting with the Deputy Minister for Citizen Protection, Nikos Toskas.

“Mr. Toskas, during the meeting and given that the state of emergency has passed, resumed the resignation he had submitted to the Prime Minister last week.

“The Prime Minister has accepted the resignation of Mr. Tosca and thanked him for the cooperation of all the past years.

“Citizen Protection powers are handed over to Interior Minister Panos Skourletis.”