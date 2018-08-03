Athens Named among 12 Finalists for iCapital Award

ATHENS – Athens has been named among the 12 finalist cities of this year’s European Capital of Innovation (iCapital) Award.

Along with Aarhus, Antwerp, Bristol, Gothenburg, Hamburg, Leuven, Lisbon, Madrid, Toulouse, Ume? and Vienna, the Greek capital will seek the one million euros cash prize awarded to the European city that is best able to demonstrate its ability to harness innovation to improve the lives of its citizens.

Finalists will present their innovation strategies at the ‘iCapital Stories’ session at this year’s European week of regions and cities in Brussels on 10 October.

The winner – the European Capital of Innovation 2018 – will be announced at the Web summit in Lisbon on 6 November by Carlos Moedas, Commissioner for Research, Science and Innovation.