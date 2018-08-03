Mitsotakis Slams “Surreptitious” Transfer of Koufodinas to Farm Prison

Main opposition New Democracy leader on Friday strongly criticised a decision for the transfer of convicted terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas, the notorious hitman of the terror group “November 17” also known as “Poisonhand”, to an agricultural prison in Volos.

“This morning the transfer of the terrorist Koufodinas to the agricultural prison of Volos was carried out surreptitiously. Mr. @atsipras, at a time when Greece is mourning and the citizens hold you personally responsible for incompetence, cynicism and covering up, is it a priority to serve the needs of a serial killer?” Mitsotakis asked, in a tweet that also addressed Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

Convicted terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas, currently serving 16 life sentences for his role as the notorious hitman of the terror group November 17, was on Friday transferred to the “open” agricultural prison in Volos from the high-security prison in Korydallos.

The order for the transfer was given by the Central Committee for Transfers overseen by the justice ministry.

Under the law, the transfer of a prisoner to an agricultural prison (which is defined as an open prison by law) must be preceded by an application from the prisoner in question.

Koufodinas, a leading member of the now disbanded November 17 terrorist organisation that was also known as “Poisonhand” has been convicted of committing a series of murders carried out by the group.