The Blacklist Filming outside TNH Offices in LIC

LONG ISLAND CITY, NY – On July 30-31, large trucks and trailers gathered outside of The National Herald’s offices. Many people took lights, wires, chairs, and other things from the trucks and arranged them on the set. Others entered the trailer, perhaps to get the actors ready for their scenes. In a few hours, everything was in place and they began taping an episode of the famous television show, The Blacklist.

The Blacklist is an NBC TV show and it is a crime thriller. The series began in 2013 and they are currently filming the sixth season. Many famous actors and actresses were casted to be in the show such as James Spader, who has won 3 Emmy Awards, 3 Emmy Awards, Μeghan Boone, Diego Klattenhoff and others. I would recommend this series to anyone who likes shows with crime and drama.