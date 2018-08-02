President Obama Endorses Kounalakis for Lt. Gov. of California

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – In an update on her campaign for lieutenant governor of California, former U.S. Ambassador to Hungary Eleni Kounalakis announced on August 1 that she received an endorsement for her campaign from President Barack Obama.

She said of the endorsement, “Serving as U.S. Ambassador in the Obama Administration for nearly four years was the greatest honor and privilege of my life, and I couldn’t be more humbled and grateful to have his support.

“I so strongly believe our future depends on strengthening our Democracy and ensuring California can be America’s beacon for inclusion, equality, and progress.”

Of her campaign’s progress Kounalakis noted that “with 33% of voters still undecided, we have a lot of work to do to make sure Californians across the state hear about our campaign.”

Kounalakis also shared the most recent poll results for July from David Binder Research which show her campaign up 16 points in an initial head-to-head vote against Ed Hernandez.

There are 97 days to go until the November General Election, and though at least 33 percent of voters are still undecided, voters are showing support for Kounalakis’ vision for California’s future and her proposals to fight for affordable education, environmental protection, and an economy that works better for all Californians.

The Poll Memo states: Kounalakis has wide leads among Democrats (44% to 26%) and Independents (45% to 22%), and a 3-point lead among Republicans.

She also leads across age groups: by 20 points among Generation X voters and Baby Boomers, 10 points among Millennials, and 5 points among Silent Generation voters. Across regions of the state, Kounalakis leads by 27 points in the San Francisco Bay Area, 20 in the Sacramento/Valley region, and 12 in Southern California—including a 12-point lead in Los Angeles County.

More information about Kounalakis and her campaign is available online: eleniforca.com.