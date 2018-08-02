New Democracy Says SYRIZA Blocked Razing of Unlawful Buildings

ATHENS – With the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition promising to demolish unlawful buildings in the wake of a July 23 wildfire that killed at least 92 people – the toll partially blamed on the illegal homes blocking escape routes in the town of Mati – the major rival New Democracy said the government had prevented the demolition of hundreds of unlawful structures in Athens and the region around the Capital.

The Conservatives presented Interior Ministary documents ordering “temporary postponements,” for the demolitions but no reasons were given.

“Under the watch of this government, the execution of irrevocable judicial decisions for the demolition of 1,639 buildings has been postponed for three-and-a-half years,” ND’s Shadow Minister for the environment Costas Skrekas said, Kathimerini reported.

One of the documents, dated Feb. 17, 2015 – a month after Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras took office, was marked “extremely important” and pushed for postponement of the planned demolition of an illegally-built property in Perivolakia, near Rafina, close to the fire scene.

Another, dated October 29 of the same year, calls for the postponement of planned demolitions in forestlands in Spata and Artemida.

“We have seen over the past few days yet another attempt by Mr. Tsipras to disclaim all responsibility for the tragedy at Mati, trying to convince the Greek people that town planning violations and illegal construction in recent years are solely to blame,” Skrekas said.

A government order now to raze 3,185 buildings is part of a general “plan to mislead” the public he said, with no date given for the demolition to begin or if it ever would once the disaster becomes old news.

“It is now clear that it is the officials of Mr Tsipras’s government themselves that have been obstructing the demolition of (illegal) buildings for three-and-a-half years in spite of irrevocable judicial decisions ordering them,” Skrekas said.

There have been similar demolition orders in the past, especially on Athen’s beachfront where unlawful tavernas and beach businesses thrive, but they were never carried out. and it was

Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, leader of the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) who are junior partners in the government, went to Mati after the fires and was confronted by angry survivors who lost their homes and loved ones and blamed the government for not having a disaster or evacuation plan and leaving them at the fire’s mercy.

He blamed them for building unlawfully along the coastline near wooded areas, calling it a crime without mentioning every government has allowed it and then assessed a fee to bring in money and not alienate voters.

But the scope of this tragedy was apparently too much even for political considerations and the government said the demolition order – it wasn’t said when that would begin – concerns for now only buildings where there have been previously unforced orders to raze them.

In the municipalities of Rafina-Pikermi and Marathonas alone, where the fire did the most damage and loss of life, more than 19,000 stremma (4,695 acres) and 68,000 stremma (16,803 acres) of forest land is covered by illegal construction, said Kathimerini, as people were allowed to build without permits or any action taken against them.

No cause for the fire has been given but in previous fires, including those that killed many people, developers were said to be behind a scheme to burn the land so they could erect profitable villas as there’s no law against building on burned land, giving an incentive to do so.

Environment and Energy Minister Giorgos Stathakis, his alternate Sokratis Famellos and Interior Minister Panos Skourletis said the government now would accelerate demolitions of unlawful buildings but didn’t say if it would include luxury villas and those with pools owned by the wealthy along the seaside or what had been forest land before being burned down.

heralded a government plan for the demolition of hundreds of properties that have been illegally

Addressing a joint press conference, Stathakis said the government will have a list of the first 100 properties to be demolished next week, the paper said.

“The demolition will be a matter of days or weeks,” he said, noting that around 2,500 illegal buildings on forestland and another 700 on the coastline would be knocked down because the properties were declared unlawful by Greek courts.

However, the owners have the right to appeal to the Council of State against the move within 15 days of receiving notices regarding the impending demolition even though they built without licenses and in violation of the law.

Famellos blamed municipal authorities for not ordering demolitions with indications there had often been political interference and successive governments didn’t want to alienate voters by orering their unlawful buildings to be razed.

The spot in Mati where 26 people died huddled together, in or near a luxury home on a cliff overlooking the sea, had been built unlawfully on state land, Famellos said, but he didn’t say how it happened without a permit or how so many buildings are erected in violation of the law unless the government looks the other way.

should be held accountable as they issue the orders for demolitions.

As for “the handling of the tragedy,” Skourletis said the government would soon unveil “a plan for the radical overhaul and replanning of civil protection,” he said, adding that that area fell within the remit of Alternate Citizens’ Protection Minister Nikos Toskas, who had said there were “no operational failures” in the response to the fires.

That was contradicted by a University of Athens team of scientists who found at least 15 major reasons why the fire was so deadly and other reports there was no disaster nor evacuation plan and no warning given to the residents of Mati as the fire tore down on them.