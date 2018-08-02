US Official Urges FYROM Voters to Back Name Deal with Greece

SKOPJE, FYROM – With a Sept. 30 referendum set, a US State Department official told residents of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) to get out and vote for a deal struck with Greece to change the name of their country to North Macedonia.
Visiting FYROM’s Capital, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Matthew Palmer voiced support for the deal struck in June with Greece’s anti-nationalist Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras’ government – apart from his junior coalition partner, the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) of Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, who opposes giving away the name of Macedonia an abutting ancient Greek province.
(FYROM) Prime Minister Zoran Zaev is hoping for a big turnout for the referendum, which, if approved would open the door for entry into NATO and allowing European Union accession hopes to begin in 2019.
Evn if approved in FYROM the agreement would still need ratification from the Greek Parliament but Tsipras, who struck the deal to end a 27-year-long name feud between the countries, has barred a referendum after surveys showed 62-68 percent of Greeks opposed.
Zaev, who is staking his office on the vote – he said he would resign if the referendum rejects the deal – said it was a chance for people to make an “historic decision” and move on, although there is opposition from other parties as some 140 countries already call FYROM as Macedonia.
Zaev urged FYROM residents to approve the referendum and the deal that would also let them identify as Macedonians and with a Macedonian language and culture although he hasn’t yet moved, as promised, to change his country’s Constitution to remove claims on Greek lands, including the real Macedonia and the second-largest city and major port of Thessaloniki.
The deal was brokered with the help of United Nations envoy Matthew Nimetz, an American lawyer who failed for two decades to find a solution to a problem that began in 1991 when a New Democracy government allowed the country breaking away from the collapsing Yugoslavia to use the name Macedonia in the FYROM acronym, which was supposed to be temporary.
But after successive FYROM governments began claiming Greek lands, including the real Macedonia and second-largest city and major port of Thessaloniki, Athens used a veto to keep its neighbor out of NATO and the EU.
Nimetz had suspended talks for three years before resuming them this year amid speculation the US wanted to get FYROM into NATO as a bulwark against Russian interests in the Balkans. NATO has extended an invitation but said it’s dependent on both countries ratifying the deal.
I must be missing something here…..I thought it was Russia …who was meddling in the politics of ….the issue concerning the act of Treason by the former Prime Minister of Greece Mr. Tsipras……in turning over the cultural name of Macedonia to FYROM…and led to the dismissal of Russian Diplomates..from Greece, and to date …no hard evidence has been presented to the public to support …specifically, what they actually did …and how it constituted a violation of Greek sovereignty by not supporting acceptance of the name change, which was the overwhelmng consensus of the people of Greeks!
On the contrary, U.S. diplomates are running around everywhere….advising the people of Fyrom to accept the name change ….and defy the wishes of the people of Greece….who have in every survey…made it very clear that they do not accept the action of the New NATO GOVERNOR of Greece Mr. Tsipras and his ruling Nato and EU party Syrizq!
Why is the Fyrom and Greece… not dismissing the U.S. Diplomates for their meddling and influence in the voting of the people and government of the FYROM!
Well, you have just witnessed is another example of how …compliant governments of Nato and EU…stay in power! Kinda of like…what the old Soviet Block was all about….you know communist central party, in this case it is run out of Brussels…and you are required to represent the party of Brussels …not the people of Greece or FYROM! Your sovereignty does not exist…because a vote by the people of Greece…like the referendum on rejecting the Bailout package of the Central Banks of the EU….which has stripped Greece of her sovereignty was not respected or complied with by the New Governorr of Greece…Mr. Tsipras!
Therefore, the people of Greece , should stop wining about the treachery of Mr. Tsipras….because you are now officially under control by a dictatorship run by the United States and Nato…just like the Greek Cypriot government of Cyprus.! Mr. Tsipras …. and his hoods will remain where they are…. and continue to disect Greece , based on lies!
I am sure the Greek Aristocratic elitists of the obvious illigitimate secret societies …whose agenda….also does not represent the interests of Greece, but Mr. Tsipras and the boys in Brussel….because that is who they actually serve….
Michael Gianakos