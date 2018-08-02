Mitsotakis Demands SYRIZA Oust Officials After Fires Tragedy

ATHENS – Major opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis pressed for Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras to start firing officials in the wake of the July 23 wildfires that killed at least 92 people but with the government saying it’s blameless.

Despite a report from a University of Athens geological team and other evidence there was no disaster or evacuation plan and near chaos among different government agencies with no real central command post, the government blamed a range of other causes, from arson to high winds or unlawful construction it allows so it can fine people to make money.

Tsipras said he took “political responsibility,” without explaining what the meant and refused to accept a resignation offered by Citizens Protection Minister Nikos Toskas who said there were “no operational failures,” contradicting reports there were.

“When someone undertakes political responsibility it should be accompanied by an act, and resignation is an act of personal responsibility,” Mitsotakis said at a news conference, although he was ignored by Tsipras.

Mitsotakis said that Attica Regional Governor Rena Dourou, General Secretary of Civil Protection Yiannis Kapakis and the Hellenic Fire Service chief, Lieutenant General Sotiris Terzoudis, “should not be in their positions.”

“I will do all I can to find answers to all the questions and make sure responsibility is attributed,” he pledged. “We are dealing with an unprecedented tragedy,” he said, expressing confidence that prosecutors at least would try to determine the real responsibility.

Tsipras’ office put out a statement – the Premier does not give news conferences nor talks to reporters – saying Mitsotakis was trying to take political advantage of the dead, although Tsiporas went to the destroyed town of Mati with a hand-picked state broadcaster TV crew and no other reporters were allowed.

The Premier’s office statement said that Mitsotakis was trying to “take advantage of dozens of citizens’ pain and loss,” adding that, “Human lives cannot become an object of political exploitation,” – which is what New Democracy said Tsipras was doing.

Tsipras promised inquiry as to why hundreds of people found themselves trapped in the flames with no way of escape and said the government – which has allowed unlawful construction – would now stop it but there was no indication there would be a ban on building on burned land with arson suspected, a frequent summer technique of developers who want to erect homes and villas once the land is cleared of the detritus and the dead.

Government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said the Environment Ministry has identified more than 3,000 illegal constructions in forests and along the coastline in the wider Athens region that have been marked for demolition.