Dennis Mehiel Resigns from St. Nicholas Investigative Committee

BOSTON – Greek-American businessman Dennis Mehiel in a letter dated July 30, 2018 submitted his resignation to His Eminence Archbishop Demetrios Geron of America from the St. Nicholas Special Investigative Committee.

Mr. Mehiel wrote in his resignation letter that “It appears my understanding of the Committee’s role in resolving the issues that caused the project to founder is at odds with what Your Eminence had intended when appointed us.”

It should be noted here that Mr. Mehiel was instrumental in achieving an …