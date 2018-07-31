Pavlopoulos Thanks Stavros Niarchos Foundation

ATHENS – President Prokopis Pavlopoulos contacted the president of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Andreas Drakopoulos on Monday and warmly thanked him on behalf of the state for their donation that will decisively boost the operational capacity of fire firefighting services.

According to an announcement issued by the president, Pavlopoulos highlighted to Drakopoulos that the donation confirms the fact that the Stavros Niarchos Foundation continues the tradition of Greek benefactors that helped the modern Greek state, particularly in difficult times.