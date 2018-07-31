ND Leader Mitsotakis: PM’s Response to Devastating Fires was “Brash” and “Cynical”

ATHENS – In an all-out attack on the government and Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras during a press conference on Tuesday, main opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis accused the government of behaving “brashly” and with “cynicism” in the face of the disaster.

Noting that at least 92 people had lost their lives in the most horrific way, while the final tally may yet prove to be higher, Mitsotakis described the tragedy as “a black mosaic of family tragedies that does not let us rest and should not let us rest”.

“It could have been our own people there. An unfair and unequal fight,” he added, saying that he had spent some time next to these people, as he had a duty to do, listening to them and not speaking a lot.

He had never felt so bad in his life as in his visit last Thursday to the property where dozens of people had died, trapped and overtaken by the flames, Mitsotakis added.

“As leader of the opposition I have an obligation to adopt a responsible stand in the face of this tragedy. Every public figure is obliged to adopt a position. We are dealing with an unprecedented tragedy. Neither I, nor ND, must engage in pointless controversy. The things said by those that lived through the black Monday have much greater weight and much more truth than statements,” he said.

Mitsotakis made it clear that those responsible for the tragedy will be held to account and expressed his confidence in Greek justice, saying he would do his utmost as main opposition leader to ensure this happened.