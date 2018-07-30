Kammenos Says Greek Coalition Blameless for Deadly Fires

ATHENS – After earlier blaming homeowners for illegal construction he said blocked escape routes in the village of Mati after a deadly fast-moving fire, Defense Minister Panos Kammenos said Greece’s Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition did nothing wrong, despite being blamed for hote having a disaster or evacuation plan and not alerting people of the danger.

That came after Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said he accepted “political responsibility” for the tragedy without explaining what that meant and said no one would be fired although some victims who jumped into the sea to get away drowned while the government said only seven Coast Guard vessels and two Naval ships.

That left it up to fishermen and private boats to carry out rescues but Kammenos, who was vilified face-to-face when he showed up in the town of Mati, 98 percent destroyed and where most of the victims of several fires on July 23 that killed at least 91 had lived, praised Tsipras, although it took the Premier six days to come to the village.

“I cannot think of any other crisis where the Prime Minister assumed the political responsibility (for the tragedy,) Kammenos, leader of Tsipras’ junior coalition partner, the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) said at a news conference.

With SYRIZA having only 144 votes in the 300-member Parliament, he needs the seven votes of ANEL to have a majority and the two have a sybaritic relationship despite otherwise being ideological rivals but needing each other to keep the government from collapsing.

“The easiest thing during such a crisis would be for [Tsipras] to hide and not show up. The Prime Minister was there and his stance was consistent,” said Kammenos, who didn’t mention that Tsipras had essentially stayed out of public view for six days and when he went to Mati took only a state TV camera crew and orchestrated a secret tour.

“Everyone of us, each from their own position and personal involvement in this huge tragedy, tries to examine what they could have done better. There is no doubt that all of us could have done better,” he said, adding that people will be held accountable for any mistakes or omissions, but didn’t mention if he would be one for them for not sending more vessels to the area.

When he went to Mati several days earlier, residents who lost everything said he had left to them “to the Mercy of God,” and blamed the government for a lagging response and not alerting residents of the fire danger that day.

In his visit, Tsipras spent around an hour in Mati and met locals, firefighters and police officers, his office said in a statement as reporters, apart from his hand-picked crew, were not allowed to come and were not even told he was going.

“Today I visited the place of tragedy,” Tsipras tweeted. “[I have] untold grief but also immense respect for those who fought an uneven battle with the flames,” he said.

The major rival New Democracy, who have taken big leads in polls after Tsipras reneged on anti-austerity promises – Conservative leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis went to Mati days earlier – said the Premier’s choreographed visit was a “publicity stunt” to distract the public.

“An entire week passed since the national tragedy before Mr Tsipras could visit Mati like a thief, and in a totally protected environment,” the party said.

“The people, however, are no longer convinced by publicity stunts. They want to know the whole truth as to how so many lives were lost for no reason,” the statement added.

“Mr Tsipras must realize that [people] must be held accountable for the mistakes and omissions made on July 23,” it said.

While Kammenos blamed Mati residents for unlawful construction he didn’t say why it was allowed to happen by the government, why building was allowed without permits and why no buildings were razed, with violators instead being allowed to pay fines to help bolster the country’s sagging coffers.

He told the BBC that building by residents between wooded areas was a “crime” that had resulted in blocking escape routes but didn’t explain why it wasn’t prevented or punished.