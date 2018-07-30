Mike Moustakas Traded to Milwaukee Brewers

MILWAUKEE, WI – Greek-American Mike Moustakas, 29, was traded from the Kansas City Royals to the Milwaukee Brewers on July 27 in exchange for outfielder Brett Phillips and right-hander Jorge Lopez. After hitting a career-best 38 homers for the Royals last year, the two-time All-Star third baseman did not get a lucrative deal in free agency and returned on a one-year deal for $6.5 million plus a mutual option for 2019. He has 19 homers and 58 RBIs but was only batting .249 for the worst team in the majors.

The left-handed hitting Moustakas singled in five at-bats in his Milwaukee debut on July 28 in the Brewers 7-1 win over the San Francisco Giants.

Nicknamed “Moose” by his fans, Moustakas played in 2013 alongside Greek-Canadian George Kottaras who was traded later that year from the Royals to the Chicago Cubs. They spoke about their Greek pride in an article on mlb.com which also mentioned that Moustakas had a Greek flag above his locker in the Royals’ clubhouse.

“In eight years with Kansas City, Moustakas batted .251 with a .736 OPS, 139 home runs and 441 RBI,” USA Today reported.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.