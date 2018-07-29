Fire Brigade Receives 300 Calls for Help after Downpour in Attica (Vid & Pics)

ATHENS – More than 300 calls for assistance have been made to the fire brigade following a sudden and heavy storm that broke out over Attica on Sunday afternoon, flooding homes and businesses, sources at the fire brigade told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency.

Most of the calls were from Athens’ western suburbs, the city centre, Galatsi and Marousi and 16 were from people trapped in their house or car. In all 16 cases, however, the fire brigade did not have to intervene since the callers managed to extricate themselves before it arrived.

All roads have reopened, including Mesogion Avenue and the Katehaki underpass, which had earlier been closed to traffic due to flooding.

Καταιγίδα με ανέμους και στο Λαγονήσι Αττικής πριν απο λίγο!Video by ©Hellenic Weather Posted by Hellenic Weather on Sunday, July 29, 2018

The rain also disrupted the Athens metro system, with trains going through Panormou station without stopping due to the water on the platforms, while lights at Nomismatokopio station were out for 15 minutes due to a power cut.

The torrential rain had flooded several major roads in Athens, stopping the flow of traffic on Pireos Street between the Hamosternas and Petrou Ralli junctions, on Mesogion Avenue from Sotiria Hospital up to Vasilissis Sofias in both directions, on Kazantzoglou Street from Patission Street up to Acharnon in both directions, on Michalakopoulou from the Athens Tower to Mesogion and on Agiou Athanasiou road in Marousi, from the junction with Konitsis Road until that with Sorou Road and on Lavriou Avenue.