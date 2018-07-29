After Criticism, SYRIZA, ANEL Officials Refuse to Appear on SKAI TV

ATHENS – Under heavy criticism for what critics said were fatal mistakes in their handling of wildfires that killed at least 88 people, officials from the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition said they will not go on SKAI TV, saying the station was too tough on them.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ partner is the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) of Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, who didn’t send the Greek Navy to seas off the seaside areas where survivors were in the seas – a number drowned – and who was heckled brutally when he went to the fire-ravaged village of Mati.

SYRIZA and ANEL said it would boycott SKAI, unhappy with the coverage of the fire and its aftermath.

“After the vile attack against the heads of the fire brigade and police, which SKAI executed upon demand, SYRIZA’s cadres and MPs will not participate in TV and radio programs (by SKAI),” a party announcement said.

That was in response to a previous report that the government would seek to blame law enforcement to distract attention and with Tsipras in hiding, not going to the fire areas nor to hospitals to talk to victims.

Kammenos said his seven lawmakers would also not appear on SKAI, banning them from doing so. Party leaders in Greece can boot members who don’t follow their orders how to vote or act.

SKAI, which has high ratings, disregarded the criticism as biased and politically-driven and defended its coverage.

“SKAI performs its journalistic mission with professionalism and objectivity. It has responsibly stood up before the arrogance and conceit of many governments … today’s announcement by the Maximos Mansion (government headquarters) exceeds all boundaries and shows where insecurity and ineptitude in managing a major crisis leads to. We will not follow them. We’ll continue to do our job, as we know how to do it. The citizens, in fact, know very well who is engaging in cheap propaganda and who is doing their job,” the station’s statement said.