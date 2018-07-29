Refugee Boat Heading for Greece Sinks, Six Die: Three Babies

With refugees and migrants continuing to come to Greece, six – including three babies -o died when an inflatable boat carrying 16 people capsized off the coast of western Turkey, state-run Anadolu news agency reported.

Nine people were rescued by the Coast Guard the night of July 28, the report said, adding that search and rescue efforts were continuing for one missing person after the incident off the coastal province of Ayvalik.

The boat was believed to be en route to Greece’s island of Lesbos, about 20 kilometers (12 miles) off the Turkish coast and the favored destination of those leaving Turkey after going there to get away from war and strife in the Middle East, North Africa and other regions.

Five Greek islands near Turkey are trying to deal with more than 15,000 migrants and refugees stuck in detention centers and camps for almost two years while seeking asylum after the European Union closed its borders to them.

Turkey is letting human traffickers operate during a suspended swap deal with the EU which has seen Greece overwhelmed with more than 64,000 refugees and migrants and other countries reneging on promises to help take an overload.

From January to July this year at least 54 migrants died trying to cross to Europe from Turkey, the Coast Guard said. One local official told the news agency that two Turkish citizens were believed to be human smugglers transporting the people for big fees.

BAD CAMPS

That came after yet another blistering report on the conditions of the camps where volunteers and NGO’s said are often unfit for humans and as Greece’s ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition faces constant criticism for its handling of the refugee crisis.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) said there were “appalling” conditions that migrants and refugees face in northern Greece on the mainland after having said it was the same on the islands where local officials have been pleading for help and where violence frequently breaks out in frustration over delays in processing asylum applications.

HRW said Greece has failed to ensure minimum standards for pregnant women, new mothers and others arriving from the land border with Turkey, many trying to reach EU countries to get away from violence or repression in countries including Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq.

HRW said after visits to three government-run centers in May they found that living conditions didn’t meet international standards in terms of adequate access to healthcare – including for mental health and support for at-risk people including women traveling alone, pregnant women, new mothers, and survivors of sexual violence.

Several of the 49 residents at the three facilities that HRW interviewed also reported verbal abuse by police. Two said they witnessed police physically abusing others, Kathimerini said.

Hillary Margolis, a women’s rights researcher at HRW, said, “People told us they were being treated so poorly in these facilities that they felt less than human.”

“Greece has a responsibility to uphold basic standards of care for everyone in its custody, regardless of their immigration status,” she added.