Greek Fires Death Toll Hits 88: Twin Girls, Grandparents, Hospital Patient

ATHENS – The grim toll of the dead from Greece’s worst wildfires has reached 88 with the passing of a 42-year-old woman being hospitalized for severe burns, after crews also found nine-year-old girl twins and their grandparents.

With politicians flinging blame around and confusing reports whether the July 23 conflagration was deliberately or accidentally set, search teams continued going burned house-to-burned house in the seaside village of Mati, north of the Capital, where some 98 percent of the buildings were heavily damaged or destroyed outright.

The bodies of the twins and their grandparents, who at one point were thought to be alive after the girl’s father said he thought they saw them on a rescue boat, were found among other victims lying close together on a cliff overlooking a beach.

Other victims were found near cliffs either too high or with rocks below making it unsafe to jump, or unable to see the sea because of blinding smoke that killed many.

The news was reported on broadcaster SKAI by the private investigator the family had hired to find the children and confirmed by a reported friend of the family on his Facebook page, said Kathimerini.

The twins’ father had provided forensic authorities with a DNA sample and appeared on several TV stations seeking help in finding them.

There were earlier some 174 people reported missing and 46 adult burn victims being treated in Athens hospitals. Two children are being hospitalized but their conditions were not said to be life-threatening and confusion remains over many people are unaccounted for and with coroners finding it difficult to make identifications because bodies are so badly charred.

The Athens Medical School’s Forensics and Toxicology Lab said it has conducted autopsies on 86 bodies, of which only 25 have been identified, with unidentified sources telling the paper that several authorities compiled lists of the missing, which means the same people may have been recorded twice or more, compounding the government’s problem after it was said there was no evacuation plan, or disaster plan and no attempt made to use mobile phone alerts of the media to warn people to flee.

With no official information on where relatives should report missing persons, police started separate investigations.

While Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras – who didn’t visit the fire scene or victims in the hospitals and stayed undercover in the aftermath of the disaster said he would accept political responsibility, he said no minister or government official would be fired.

Dimitra Lambarou, the Deputy Mayor of Marathonas, which has administrational jurisdiction over the majority of the devastated coastal town on Mati, said she is resigning over the deadly fires. “Since no-one else did it, I will,” she told broadcaster SKAI.

“I’m really ashamed for all those people who are in positions of responsibility,” she said and accused Marathonas Mayor Ilias Psinakis of “not rising to the occasion.”

Mati, 29 kilometers (18 miles) east of Athens, is a popular resort for Greek vacationers, especially pensioners and children at camps but was described by a geologist team from the University of Athens as a death trap of rabbit warren-like dead end streets and winding roads and houses built near cliffs with no escape routes by land or road or the sea.