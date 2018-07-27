Robert Crumb Sentenced for Murdering His Wife, Maria Kontonis

NEW YORK – Robert Crumb, age 46, was sentenced on July 23 to 47 years to life for fatally stabbing his wife Maria Kontonis-Crumb, age 41, at their suburban Bethpage, Long Island home in 2016.

The couple’s then-16-year-old daughter, Tiffany, suffered defensive stab wounds to her hands, forearms, and ankle during the incident while her then-12-year-old brother, Robbie Jr., who called 911, was not physically harmed, the Nassau County police said at the time.

Judge Terence Murphy said, “You stabbed her in the back with a carving knife. You paralyzed her. She screamed out, ‘I can’t move!’ and then you went back and split her throat from ear to ear,” the New York Post reported, adding that the graphic details the judge mentioned upset many Kontonis family members who left the courtroom.

The children, Tiffany and Robbie Jr. attended the sentencing. Their grandmother Patty Kontonis tearfully read a statement, the Post reported, “So Robert Crumb, as you said to my daughter at the end as you killed her, ‘Are you happy now, Maria?’ Now, I ask you, are you happy now? You made Maria feel she was never good enough for you when in fact she was too good for you. I often wonder if Maria could feel her heart breaking when she knew she was leaving her children forever.”

She told reporters outside the courthouse, “I got justice. I got what I wanted. It won’t bring my daughter back, but I got what I wanted, and he got his,” the Post reported.

Kontonis and her son Nikolas, the late Maria’s brother, were both granted custody of Tiffany and Robbie Jr., and have set up a GoFundMe campaign “to build bedrooms for the motherless pair,” the Post reported, since the family is living in “very cramped conditions,” in their Hicksville home.