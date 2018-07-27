Laiik Sandals Latest Pop Up in Georgetown July 27-September 7

WASHINGTON, DC – Laiik, the new, accessible luxury sandal brand redefining the classic Hellenic sandal for a new generation of conscientious women will be available at its very own Georgetown Pop Up at 1037 33rd Street, NW in Washington, DC, for six weeks, July 27-September 7.

Responsibly handmade in Athens by 3rd generation craftswo/men, the sandals offer the timeless, yet modern look with added comfort. “We will be featuring our entire collection plus hosting another new Greek brand called Holyday Swim, their collections of swimsuits are designed and sustainably crafted in Greece with the finest Italian fabrics, providing comfort and perfect fit to all body types,” the Greek-American siblings behind Laiik, Helene Theros and Nickolas Theros told The National Herald.

Available in a variety of colors made from vegetable dyes, Laiik sandals with their unique and elegant geometric designs are the perfect summer sandal for any outfit and occasion. The luxury leather-rubber sole mix make Laiik the perfect transition sandal: worn for work and play, the beach and the boardroom.

Previous trunk shows in New York, Philadelphia, and Washington, DC were a hit with fashionistas and Greek sandal fans. On July 25, Helene Theros told TNH, “we partnered with a local, Greek-British owned boutique in Philadelphia called Bus Stop, for a Trunk Show Happy Hour,” and on July 26, their DC Swim Week’s Summer Showroom Pop Up in Washington, DC was held at the French Embassy. “DC Swim Week’s yearly show highlights the latest global trends in swimwear fashion and summer lifestyle,” she noted, adding that the Summer Showroom Pop Up featured up and coming brands in the area.

More information about Laiik is available online: laiik.com.