George Karkantzelis Charged for Allegedly Distributing Images of Child Sexual Abuse

NEWARK, NJ – George Karkantzelis of Cliffside Park, NJ, was arrested by federal agents on July 26 for allegedly distributing images of child sexual abuse, the U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito announced.

The Department of Justice, U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of New Jersey, released the following information in their statement: Karkantzelis, 27, was arrested at his home by agents of the Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). He is charged by complaint with one count of distributing child pornography.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court:

Karkantzelis used peer-to-peer file sharing on his computer to distribute files containing images and videos of child sexual abuse, including images of prepubescent children. He made his initial appearance today before U.S. Magistrate Court Judge Steven C. Mannion and was released into third-party custody.

The charge of distributing child pornography carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison, a maximum potential penalty of 20 years in prison, and a $250,000 fine.

U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito credited HSI special agents, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Brian Michael, with the investigation leading to today’s arrest.

The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Macurdy of the U.S. Attorney’s Office Criminal Division in Newark.

The charge and allegations in the complaint are merely accusations, and the defendant is considered innocent unless and until proven guilty.