Government Has Added Brazen Temerity to its Incompetence, ND’s Spyraki Says

ATHENS – From the first moment, New Democracy has handled the unprecedented national tragedy in eastern Attica responsibly, with absolute respect for the grief and pain caused by the loss of dozens of people, the main opposition party’s spokesperson Maria Spyraki noted on Friday. Since the press conference it held on Thursday, by contrast, and in addition to its inability to protect lives and property, the government had also demonstrated brazen temerity, she added.

“In yesterday’s governmental show of shrugging off all responsibility, the word ‘sorry’ was not heard once. None of those involved was removed [from office]. On the contrary, they each expressed their pride over how well they had done their jobs, at a time when we are still counting the dead,” Spyraki said.

New Democracy raised seven questions regarding the measures taken both for the prevention and the subsequent management of the fire, she noted, including: the lack of sufficient fire fighting forces in the area on a day with a level 4 fire hazard alert for eastern Attica; the failure to order an evacuation; the failure in the operation of the 112 emergency number to warn mobile phone owners in the area of the danger; the failure to use the media to warn local residents to leave their homes; details of the plan used for rescuing those that had resorted to the sea to save themselves; the name of the person that allowed dozens of vehicles to disembark at Rafina port and for redirecting cars on Marathonos Avenue to Mati during the fire; and, lastly, why government officials were assuring the prime minister that the phenomenon was subsiding on camera at midnight on Monday, when dozens of people had already died and the extent of the disaster had been known since 20:15.