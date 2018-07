Kipreos appeared highly agitated when he entered Dixon’s that Sunday. He, barely reached the table when he announced, “Something’s happened to Yiannis, I think.” Dimos asked, “What do you mean?” Kipreos explained, “Well, he came to the hotel where I work and saw that there was a wine tasting exhibition in the lobby. It was crowded with people tasting and sampling stuff. He decided to go and sample a few. And after a while, he was nowhere.”