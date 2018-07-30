Questions about Russia

By TNH Staff July 30, 2018

U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hand with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the end of the press conference after their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, Monday, July 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Sadly, what often passes for “news analysis” nowadays is really an extension of the analyst’s political and ideological preferences. This is certainly not exclusive to one side here in the United States, or in much of the rest of the world.

And it is quite evident regarding this whole matter of Russia’s involvement in the 2016 presidential election. Those who are supporters of President Trump proclaim this is an unsubstantiated witch hunt solely designed to discredit him, while his most vehement …

To Read this Article Login or Subscribe

Login Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *