Our Everyday Greek: Survival Guide for Greece Travelers – Meat Lovers

If you are a meat lover the best dish you can enjoy in the Greek countryside and on the islands is local lambkin or goat. Souvlaki is either served as one big portion with French fries and rice or as individual small sticks. Burger lovers can enjoy in Greece home-made burgers, μπιφτέκια. Small fried meatballs served with French fries, κεφτεδάκια, are the children’s favorite dish.
IMPORTANT VOCABULARY
Greek word Pronunciation Meaning
Θέλω THElo I want
Ένα Ena one (for masculine grammatical gender nouns)
Μία MEEa one (for feminine grammatical gender nouns)
Ένα σουβλάκι Ena sooVLAki one souvlaki
Δύο σουβλάκια DEEo sooVLAkia two souvlaki
Τρία σουβλάκια TREEA sooVLAkia three souvlaki
μπιφτέκι biFTEki burger
κεφτεδάκια kefteDAkia meatballs
Αρνάκι aRNAki lamb
Κατσικάκι katsiKAki baby goat
Ο φούρνος O FOOrnos the oven
Αρνάκι στο φούρνο aRNAki STO FOOrno roasted lamb
Κατσικάκι στο φούρνο katsiKAki STO FOO rnoroasted goat
Αρνάκι στη σούβλα aRNAki STEE SOOvla lamb on the spit
παϊδάκια paiDAkia lamb chops
Μία μπριζόλα MEEa briZOl a one steak
χοιρινή hiriNEE pork
μοσχαρίσια moshaREEsia beef
Ένα φιλέτο Ena fiLEto one filet (for masculine nouns)
μοσχαρίσιο φιλέτο moshaREEsio fiLEto beef filet
κοτόπουλο φιλέτο koTOpoolo fiLEto chicken filet
ψαρονέφρι psaroNEfri pork filet
Γίδα βραστή YEEda vraSTEE goat soup
Γίδα YEEda old goat
Βραστή vraSTEE boiled, soup
μοσχαράκι moshaRAki beef
κόκορας KOkoras rooster
κοτόπουλο koTOpoolo chicken
Κόκκινο KOkino red color
Μοσχαράκι κοκκινιστό moshaRAki kokiniSTO beef in tomato sauce
Κόκορας κοκκινιστός KOkoras kokiniSTOS rooster in tomato sauce
Κοτόπουλο κοκκινιστό koTOpoolo kokiniSTO chicken in tomato sauce
Μία μερίδα MEEa meREEda one portion
Δύο μερίδες DEEo meREEdes two portions
Με ME with
Με ρύζι ME REEzi with rice
Με πατάτες τηγανητές ME paTAtes tiyaniTES with French fries
GREEK YOU ALREADY KNOW
Φιλέτο, like the English filet.
Σούβλα means spit and souvlaki is the meat on a small spit. When we add the ending – at the end of a noun, the noun means something small of the same category. (σούβλα / σουβλάκι, αρνί / αρνάκι, κατσίκι / κατσικάκι).
Κεφτές, κεφτεδάκι. Turkish kofte has become in Greek κεφτές and the small meatball, κεφτεδάκι.
Ο φούρνος, from the Italian word il forno.
Μακαρόνια from the word macaroni.
Πατάτες, like potatoes.
Ρύζι, like rice.
ORDERING YOUR PREFERED MEAT DISH
Θέλω ένα σουβλάκι.
THElo Ena sooVLAki.
I want one souvlaki.
Θέλω δύο / τρία σουβλάκια κοτόπουλο / χοιρινά.
THElo DEEo / TREEa sooVLAkia koTOpoolo / hiriNA.
I want two / three chicken / pork souvlaki.
Θέλω μία μερίδα σουβλάκι.
THElo MEEa meREEda sooVLAki.
I want a portion of souvlaki.
Θέλω μία μερίδα παϊδάκια.
THelo MEEa meREEda paiDAkia.
I want a portion of lamb chops.
Θέλω ένα μπιφτέκι.
THElo Ena biFTEki.
I want a burger.
Θέλω μία μερίδα κεφτεδάκια.
THElo MEEa meREEda kefteDAkia.
I want a portion of meatballs.
Θέλω μία μπριζόλα χοιρινή / μοσχαρίσια.
THElo MEEa briZOla hiriNEE / moshaREEsia.
I want a pork / beef steak.
Θέλω ένα φιλέτο μοσχαρίσιο / κοτόπουλο.
THElo Ena fiLEto moshaREEsio / koTOpoolo.
I want a beef / chicken filet.
Θέλω μία μερίδα αρνάκι σούβλας.
THElo MEEa meREEda arNAki SOOvlas.
I want a portion of lambkin on the spit.
Θέλω μία μερίδα κόκορα / κοτόπουλο κοκκινιστό.
THElo MEEa meREEda KOkora / koTOpoolo kokiniSTO.
I want a portion of rooster / chicken in tomato sauce.
Θέλω μία μερίδα μοσχαράκι κοκκινιστό.
THElo MEEa meREEda moshaRAki kokiniSTO.
I want a portion of beef in tomato sauce.
Με πατάτες τηγανητές/ με ρύζι / με μακαρόνια.
ME paTAtes tiyaniTES / ME REEzi / ME makaROnia.
With French fries / with rice / with spaghetti.
PRONUNCIATION KEY
i (ill), ee (beer), e (ever), o (organ), oo (boot), y (yes), h (helium), th (theory), d (the). The capitalized syllables are accented.