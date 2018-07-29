Our Everyday Greek: Survival Guide for Greece Travelers – Meat Lovers

If you are a meat lover the best dish you can enjoy in the Greek countryside and on the islands is local lambkin or goat. Souvlaki is either served as one big portion with French fries and rice or as individual small sticks. Burger lovers can enjoy in Greece home-made burgers, μπιφτέκια. Small fried meatballs served with French fries, κεφτεδάκια, are the children’s favorite dish.

IMPORTANT VOCABULARY

Greek word Pronunciation Meaning

Θέλω THElo I want

Ένα Ena one (for masculine grammatical gender nouns)

Μία MEEa one (for feminine grammatical gender nouns)

Ένα σουβλάκι Ena sooVLAki one souvlaki

Δύο σουβλάκια DEEo sooVLAkia two souvlaki

Τρία σουβλάκια TREEA sooVLAkia three souvlaki

μπιφτέκι biFTEki burger

κεφτεδάκια kefteDAkia meatballs

Αρνάκι aRNAki lamb

Κατσικάκι katsiKAki baby goat

Ο φούρνος O FOOrnos the oven

Αρνάκι στο φούρνο aRNAki STO FOOrno roasted lamb

Κατσικάκι στο φούρνο katsiKAki STO FOO rnoroasted goat

Αρνάκι στη σούβλα aRNAki STEE SOOvla lamb on the spit

παϊδάκια paiDAkia lamb chops

Μία μπριζόλα MEEa briZOl a one steak

χοιρινή hiriNEE pork

μοσχαρίσια moshaREEsia beef

Ένα φιλέτο Ena fiLEto one filet (for masculine nouns)

μοσχαρίσιο φιλέτο moshaREEsio fiLEto beef filet

κοτόπουλο φιλέτο koTOpoolo fiLEto chicken filet

ψαρονέφρι psaroNEfri pork filet

Γίδα βραστή YEEda vraSTEE goat soup

Γίδα YEEda old goat

Βραστή vraSTEE boiled, soup

μοσχαράκι moshaRAki beef

κόκορας KOkoras rooster

κοτόπουλο koTOpoolo chicken

Κόκκινο KOkino red color

Μοσχαράκι κοκκινιστό moshaRAki kokiniSTO beef in tomato sauce

Κόκορας κοκκινιστός KOkoras kokiniSTOS rooster in tomato sauce

Κοτόπουλο κοκκινιστό koTOpoolo kokiniSTO chicken in tomato sauce

Μία μερίδα MEEa meREEda one portion

Δύο μερίδες DEEo meREEdes two portions

Με ME with

Με ρύζι ME REEzi with rice

Με πατάτες τηγανητές ME paTAtes tiyaniTES with French fries

GREEK YOU ALREADY KNOW

Φιλέτο, like the English filet.

Σούβλα means spit and souvlaki is the meat on a small spit. When we add the ending – at the end of a noun, the noun means something small of the same category. (σούβλα / σουβλάκι, αρνί / αρνάκι, κατσίκι / κατσικάκι).

Κεφτές, κεφτεδάκι. Turkish kofte has become in Greek κεφτές and the small meatball, κεφτεδάκι.

Ο φούρνος, from the Italian word il forno.

Μακαρόνια from the word macaroni.

Πατάτες, like potatoes.

Ρύζι, like rice.

ORDERING YOUR PREFERED MEAT DISH

Θέλω ένα σουβλάκι.

THElo Ena sooVLAki.

I want one souvlaki.

Θέλω δύο / τρία σουβλάκια κοτόπουλο / χοιρινά.

THElo DEEo / TREEa sooVLAkia koTOpoolo / hiriNA.

I want two / three chicken / pork souvlaki.

Θέλω μία μερίδα σουβλάκι.

THElo MEEa meREEda sooVLAki.

I want a portion of souvlaki.

Θέλω μία μερίδα παϊδάκια.

THelo MEEa meREEda paiDAkia.

I want a portion of lamb chops.

Θέλω ένα μπιφτέκι.

THElo Ena biFTEki.

I want a burger.

Θέλω μία μερίδα κεφτεδάκια.

THElo MEEa meREEda kefteDAkia.

I want a portion of meatballs.

Θέλω μία μπριζόλα χοιρινή / μοσχαρίσια.

THElo MEEa briZOla hiriNEE / moshaREEsia.

I want a pork / beef steak.

Θέλω ένα φιλέτο μοσχαρίσιο / κοτόπουλο.

THElo Ena fiLEto moshaREEsio / koTOpoolo.

I want a beef / chicken filet.

Θέλω μία μερίδα αρνάκι σούβλας.

THElo MEEa meREEda arNAki SOOvlas.

I want a portion of lambkin on the spit.

Θέλω μία μερίδα κόκορα / κοτόπουλο κοκκινιστό.

THElo MEEa meREEda KOkora / koTOpoolo kokiniSTO.

I want a portion of rooster / chicken in tomato sauce.

Θέλω μία μερίδα μοσχαράκι κοκκινιστό.

THElo MEEa meREEda moshaRAki kokiniSTO.

I want a portion of beef in tomato sauce.

Με πατάτες τηγανητές/ με ρύζι / με μακαρόνια.

ME paTAtes tiyaniTES / ME REEzi / ME makaROnia.

With French fries / with rice / with spaghetti.

PRONUNCIATION KEY

i (ill), ee (beer), e (ever), o (organ), oo (boot), y (yes), h (helium), th (theory), d (the). The capitalized syllables are accented.