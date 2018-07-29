Our Everyday Greek: Survival Guide for Greece Travelers – Meat Lovers

July 29, 2018

If you are a meat lover the best dish you can enjoy in the Greek countryside and on the islands is local lambkin or goat. Souvlaki is either served as one big portion with French fries and rice or as individual small sticks. Burger lovers can enjoy in Greece home-made burgers, μπιφτέκια. Small fried meatballs served with French fries, κεφτεδάκια, are the children’s favorite dish.

IMPORTANT VOCABULARY

Greek word        Pronunciation         Meaning
Θέλω                        THElo                               I want
Ένα                          Ena                              one (for masculine grammatical gender nouns)
Μία                         MEEa                          one (for feminine grammatical gender nouns)
Ένα σουβλάκι     Ena sooVLAki             one souvlaki
Δύο σουβλάκια   DEEo sooVLAkia       two souvlaki
Τρία σουβλάκια TREEA sooVLAkia    three souvlaki
μπιφτέκι                biFTEki                             burger
κεφτεδάκια          kefteDAkia                       meatballs
Αρνάκι                   aRNAki                                lamb
Κατσικάκι              katsiKAki                           baby goat
Ο φούρνος           O FOOrnos                           the oven
Αρνάκι στο φούρνο aRNAki STO FOOrno   roasted lamb
Κατσικάκι στο φούρνο katsiKAki STO FOO  rnoroasted goat
Αρνάκι στη σούβλα   aRNAki STEE SOOvla   lamb on the spit
παϊδάκια                        paiDAkia                        lamb chops
Μία μπριζόλα         MEEa briZOl                       a one steak
χοιρινή                     hiriNEE                               pork
μοσχαρίσια            moshaREEsia                      beef
Ένα φιλέτο              Ena fiLEto                         one filet (for masculine nouns)
μοσχαρίσιο φιλέτο  moshaREEsio fiLEto     beef filet
κοτόπουλο φιλέτο  koTOpoolo fiLEto            chicken filet
ψαρονέφρι               psaroNEfri                        pork filet
Γίδα βραστή         YEEda vraSTEE                 goat soup
Γίδα                            YEEda                              old goat
Βραστή                    vraSTEE                          boiled, soup
μοσχαράκι             moshaRAki                           beef
κόκορας                   KOkoras                                rooster
κοτόπουλο             koTOpoolo                         chicken
Κόκκινο                   KOkino                              red color
Μοσχαράκι κοκκινιστό moshaRAki kokiniSTO  beef in tomato sauce
Κόκορας κοκκινιστός    KOkoras kokiniSTOS      rooster in tomato sauce
Κοτόπουλο κοκκινιστό     koTOpoolo kokiniSTO  chicken in tomato sauce
Μία μερίδα                         MEEa meREEda             one portion
Δύο μερίδες                 DEEo meREEdes                two portions
Με                                      ME                                      with
Με ρύζι                       ME REEzi                             with rice
Με πατάτες τηγανητές  ME paTAtes tiyaniTES   with French fries

GREEK YOU ALREADY KNOW

Φιλέτο, like the English filet.
Σούβλα means spit and souvlaki is the meat on a small spit. When we add the ending – at the end of a noun, the noun means something small of the same category. (σούβλα / σουβλάκι, αρνί / αρνάκι, κατσίκι / κατσικάκι).

Κεφτές, κεφτεδάκι. Turkish kofte has become in Greek κεφτές and the small meatball, κεφτεδάκι.
Ο φούρνος, from the Italian word il forno.
Μακαρόνια from the word macaroni.
Πατάτες, like potatoes.
Ρύζι, like rice.

ORDERING YOUR PREFERED MEAT DISH

Θέλω ένα σουβλάκι.
THElo Ena sooVLAki.
I want one souvlaki.

Θέλω δύο / τρία σουβλάκια κοτόπουλο / χοιρινά.
THElo DEEo / TREEa sooVLAkia koTOpoolo / hiriNA.
I want two / three chicken / pork souvlaki.

Θέλω μία μερίδα σουβλάκι.
THElo MEEa meREEda sooVLAki.
I want a portion of souvlaki.

Θέλω μία μερίδα παϊδάκια.
THelo MEEa meREEda paiDAkia.
I want a portion of lamb chops.

Θέλω ένα μπιφτέκι.
THElo Ena biFTEki.
I want a burger.

Θέλω μία μερίδα κεφτεδάκια.
THElo MEEa meREEda kefteDAkia.
I want a portion of meatballs.

Θέλω μία μπριζόλα χοιρινή / μοσχαρίσια.
THElo MEEa briZOla hiriNEE / moshaREEsia.
I want a pork / beef steak.

Θέλω ένα φιλέτο μοσχαρίσιο / κοτόπουλο.
THElo Ena fiLEto moshaREEsio / koTOpoolo.
I want a beef / chicken filet.

Θέλω μία μερίδα αρνάκι σούβλας.
THElo MEEa meREEda arNAki SOOvlas.
I want a portion of lambkin on the spit.

Θέλω μία μερίδα κόκορα / κοτόπουλο κοκκινιστό.
THElo MEEa meREEda KOkora / koTOpoolo kokiniSTO.
I want a portion of rooster / chicken in tomato sauce.

Θέλω μία μερίδα μοσχαράκι κοκκινιστό.
THElo MEEa meREEda moshaRAki kokiniSTO.
I want a portion of beef in tomato sauce.

Με πατάτες τηγανητές/ με ρύζι / με μακαρόνια.
ME paTAtes tiyaniTES / ME REEzi / ME makaROnia.
With French fries / with rice / with spaghetti.

PRONUNCIATION KEY
i (ill), ee (beer), e (ever), o (organ), oo (boot), y (yes), h (helium), th (theory), d (the). The capitalized syllables are accented.

