Federation of Hellenic Societies Open Meeting on Raising Funds for Greece Fire Relief July 27

ASTORIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Greater New York announced on July 24 an open meeting on raising funds for Greece which will be held on Friday, July 27 at the Stathakion Center 22-51 29th Street in Astoria.

“We all have seen the results of the devastating fire that plagued Attiki, Greece. The Federation of Hellenic Societies and its members, with the help of the Greek community and all of the tristate area will do our best to help the people that are now suffering,” said Federation President Cleanthis Maimaroglou.

The Federation has created a bank account at Atlantic Bank for donations and online donations can also be made on the Federation’s website: hellenicsocieties.org.

More information is also available by phone: 718-204-6500.