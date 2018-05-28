Eirini Linardaki’s “Together they Come” Exhibition Opens at the Greek Consulate (Vid & Pics)

By Eleni Sakellis May 28, 2018

Artist Eirini Linardaki at the opening of her exhibition Together they come. Photo by Costas Bej

NEW YORK – “Together they come,” an exhibition of paintings and drawings by Eirini Linardaki, opened on May 25 at the Consulate General of Greece in New York. Inspired by the painting “The Wreck of Hope” by Kaspar David Friedrich which portrays the shipwreck of the vessel Hope in the Arctic Sea but was painted in the confines of his studio, Linardaki’s dynamic series of paintings and drawings tackles real life, historical, and political events. Linardaki, in this series of watercolors and drawings, identifies herself …

