Kyriakos Mitsotakis Rules Out Forming Grand Coalition (Video)

ATHENS – New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis accused the government on Sunday of having signed a fourth bailout with creditors and ruled out teaming up with Syriza or Independent Greeks after the next national elections.

Speaking to SKAI television, Mitsotakis said that he will aim to work with as many parties as possible, even if New Democracy has a ruling majority, but said he won’t work with the two parties forming the current government.

In regards to Greece’s state finances, Mitsotakis said the government has signed another bailout until 2022 that involves additional austerity of 5.2 billion euros.

🔴 Ζωντανά στον ΣΚΑΪ με τον δημοσιογράφο Τάκη Χατζή. Posted by Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Saturday, May 26, 2018

“From the moment there exists a fiscal surplus, any government can use it. I will return the money to the people that Tsipras took it from. I have said that first we will cut business tax to 25 percent and then to 20 percent, reduce the Enfia property tax by 30 percent in the first two years and reduce the dividend tax to 5 percent that will favor small to medium sized businesses. Additionally, I will introduce a 9 percent tax rate for income up until 10,000 euros,” he said.