Tax Authorities Bust Transport Racket in Mykonos

Tax authorities have uncovered a transportation racket on the island of Mykonos involving luxury limousine and bus services for tourists, mainly from Switzerland and Germany.

The Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) found that a man driving one of the buses is part of an illegally set up business with no tax records or necessary permits.

The driver was charging customers between 70 to 350 euros per hour to move them to and from the island’s luxury villas.

The man was stripped of his driver’s license and the bus was confiscated. Greek tax authorities are investigating the issue, along with their peers in Switzerland and Germany.