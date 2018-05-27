A Greek-American Reporter Broke the Story that Several Women Accuse Morgan Freeman

NEW YORK – Sopan Deb wrote in the New York Times that it was Chloe Melas, a CNN Greek American reporter, who after a 6-month research broke -with her colleague- An Phung the story that several women accuse Morgan Freeman of sexual harassment.

“After an investigation that took six months, she reported that several women were accusing the actor Morgan Freeman of sexual harassment. The improper behavior ranged from unwanted touching to suggestive comments that made women feel uncomfortable. But the initial tip did not come from a phone call, email or letter. It came from Ms. Melas herself” according to mr. Deb. adding that:

“She had been sent to cover a publicity event last year for “Going in Style” a film starring Mr. Freeman, Michael Caine and Alan Arkin. Ms. Melas, who was pregnant at the time with her son Leo, said that Mr. Freeman looked her up and down and made several remarks along the lines of “I wish I was there,” one of which was captured on video. She reported the incident to CNN, which then informed Warner Bros., the studio behind the film. Warner Bros., which like CNN is a division of Time Warner, responded later that it could not corroborate the account because only the one comment was recorded and other Warner Bros. employees said they had not seen anything”.

CNN entertainment reporter @Chloe_Melas describes her experience with Morgan Freeman at a press junket: “As soon as I walked into the room, Alisyn, he started to make sexual comments to me and one of those was caught on tape.” https://t.co/Bv3ujakGFl pic.twitter.com/GqonBChsea — New Day (@NewDay) May 25, 2018

Morgan Freeman says he did not assault women

By DAVID BAUDER , AP Media Writer

Morgan Freeman says he likes to compliment people to make them feel at ease around him but that he has never sexually assaulted women.

The Academy Award-winning actor is fighting back against charges of bad behavior made by multiple women in a CNN report this week. He said in a statement late Friday that the report has devastated him and that “it is not right to equate horrific incidents of sexual assault with misplaced compliments or humor.”

Following the report, Visa announced it was suspending all of its marketing that features the actor’s voice.

CNN’s story includes one movie production assistant who said Freeman unsuccessfully tried to lift her skirt. Other women talked about unwanted touching on their backs and shoulders. Mostly, Freeman’s accusers say he would comment about their bodies or clothes or make them uncomfortable by staring. A male former employee of Freeman’s production company said the 80-year-old actor would behave like a “creepy uncle.”

One of the article’s authors, Chloe Melas, began working on it following a press junket where she said Freeman clasped her hand, looked her up and down and made comments like, “you are ripe.”

“I admit that I am someone who feels a need to try to make women, and men, feel appreciated and at ease around me,” Freeman said. “As a part of that, I would often try to joke with and compliment women, in what I thought was a light-hearted and humorous way. Clearly I was not always coming across the way I intended.”

He said that he did not assault women, create unsafe work environments or offer employment or advancement in exchange for sex.

His reference to equating his behavior with others was unclear. The accusations against Freeman came out the same day word spread that New York City authorities were filing rape charges against disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

Freeman’s statement was reminiscent of an email written by longtime television anchor Tom Brokaw sent to friends recently after a former colleague had accused him of unwanted sexual advances.

“I am devastated that 80 years of my life is at risk of being undermined, in the blink of an eye, by Thursday’s media reports,” Freeman said.

Freeman won the 2005 Oscar for best supporting actor for “Million Dollar Baby.” He was nominated four other times, including for “Driving Miss Daisy” and “The Shawshank Redemption.” His voice is familiar on commercials and as a narrator for documentaries and other productions.

___

Associated Press writer Jocelyn Noveck and Josh Boak, AP economics writer in Washington, D.C., contributed to this report.