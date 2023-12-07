x

December 7, 2023

2024 Copa América Draw: Argentina, Brazil, US, Mexico to Learn First-Round Opponents

December 7, 2023
By Associated Press
FILE - Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi waves to the crowd during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Los Angeles FC, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun, File)

MIAMI (AP) — Defending champion Argentina, Brazil, the United States and Mexico will learn their first-round opponents in next year’s Copa América when a draw is held Thursday night.

The 16-nation tournament will be played in 14 U.S. cities starting with Argentina’s opener at Atlanta on June 20 and ending with the final on July 14 at Miami Gardens, Florida.

Ecuador was in line to host the tournament as part of the rotation by South American soccer’s governing body but declined. The event was moved to the U.S. and expanded to include six nations from North and Central America and the Caribbean.

The U.S. and Mexico were seeded along with Argentina and Brazil, South America’s powers.

Jamaica and Panama also have qualified, and the final two nations will be determined by playoff games on March 23: Canada-Trinidad and Tobago, and Costa Rica-Honduras.

Matches also will be played at Arlington, Texas; Austin, Texas; Charlotte, North Carolina; East Rutherford, New Jersey; Glendale, Arizona; Houston; Inglewood, California; Kansas City, Kansas; Kansas City, Missouri; Orlando, Florida; Las Vegas; and Santa Clara, California.

Semifinals will be in New Jersey on July 9 and North Carolina the following day.

The U.S. also hosted the Copa América in 2016, when Chile beat Argentina on penalty kicks in the final following a 0-0 draw.

Seven of the Copa América stadiums are among the 11 U.S. sites to be used for the 2026 World Cup: Arlington; Atlanta; East Rutherford; Houston; Inglewood; Kansas City, Missouri; and Santa Clara.

