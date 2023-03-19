x

March 19, 2023

2023 Tällberg-SNF-Eliasson Global Leadership Prize

March 19, 2023
By The National Herald
prize-social-media-twitter-post-6
2023 Tällberg-SNF-Eliasson Global Leadership Prize. (Photo: SNF)

ATHENS – Nominations for the 2023 Tällberg-SNF-Eliasson Global Leadership Prize, presented jointly by the Tällberg Foundation and the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF), are open now through May 15.

Nominations, reviewed by an international jury, may be made online by anyone, and the leaders selected will each be awarded a $50,000 unrestricted grant. Emerging leaders who are nominated may be invited to join Tällberg Foundation’s Emerging Leaders Mentoring Program.

The prize is named to reflect the longstanding partnership between the Tällberg Foundation and SNF, which provides support for the effort, and to honor Swedish diplomat and former Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations Jan Eliasson.

Among others, the 2022 winners included people working in Venezuela, Zimbabwe, and Greece to champion educational access for migrants, sustainable mushroom farming, and inclusive soccer play.

Source: SNF

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

