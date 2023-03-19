Society

ATHENS – Nominations for the 2023 Tällberg-SNF-Eliasson Global Leadership Prize, presented jointly by the Tällberg Foundation and the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF), are open now through May 15.

Nominations, reviewed by an international jury, may be made online by anyone, and the leaders selected will each be awarded a $50,000 unrestricted grant. Emerging leaders who are nominated may be invited to join Tällberg Foundation’s Emerging Leaders Mentoring Program.

The prize is named to reflect the longstanding partnership between the Tällberg Foundation and SNF, which provides support for the effort, and to honor Swedish diplomat and former Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations Jan Eliasson.

Among others, the 2022 winners included people working in Venezuela, Zimbabwe, and Greece to champion educational access for migrants, sustainable mushroom farming, and inclusive soccer play.

Source: SNF