A Time of Celebration: the Holy Trinity 150th Anniversary Commemorative Album

It is a singular moment in Greek-American historiography. The Holy Trinity Cathedral of New Orleans has just released its 150th Anniversary Commemorative Album.

This New Orleans parish has long asserted that it is the first Greek Orthodox church founded in North and South America.

A judicious mixture of narrative text with specific reproductions of original historical documents seen throughout this volume confirms this longstanding claim by serving – not as some kind of feel-good filler-illustrations – but rather as the very source …