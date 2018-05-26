Turkey, Macedonia, and the 2018 Elections

Greek-Americans frequently have rendered valuable assistance to Greece and Cyprus.Given the current tensions with Turkey and FYROM (Former Yugoslavian Republic of Macedonia), the time for increased activism is again at hand. The primary and general elections of 2018 provide an immediate opportunity to effectively address these issues.

Major organizations are notoriously slow to act, but individuals, local ad hoc groups, and units of national organization can immediately put considerable pressure on candidates for the House and Senate to take pro-Greek positions. …