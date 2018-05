Let’s start with the obvious: the cretinous, subhuman sludge primordial ooze of extreme-right wing thugs who en masse – these cowards never confront you one-on-one – attacked and beat Thessaloniki’s Socialist Mayor Yiannis Boutaris at a rally commemorating those killed in the Pontic Genocide, a World War I-era attack on ethnic Greeks living in Anatolia, should be tossed in jail and the keys thrown away.

Of course, …