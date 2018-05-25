Stewed Yard-long Beans and Tomatoes

Seasonal vegetables stewed with tomatoes are often served as a vegetarian main course, a side dish, or even an appetizer. String beans and potatoes are a classic combination either with or without tomatoes and/or tomato sauce. Served as a salad with a drizzle of Greek extra virgin olive oil and a squeeze of fresh lemon juice, string beans in season are healthy and flavorful. For a variation on the dish, try yard-long beans, also known as Chinese long beans, which …