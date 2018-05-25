Demetrios’ Delayed Announcement on Valiotis’ “Autocephaly” Speech

NEW YORK – Four days after Efstathios Valiotis’ speech at the 76th commencement ceremony of Hellenic College Holy Cross School of Theology (HCHC), Archbishop Demetrios of America issued a statement, on May 23, regarding Valiotis’ comments about an autocephalous Church in America.

In the address, Valiotis called for the Church in America “to become autocephalous or for the Ecumenical Patriarchate to move to the United States. We cannot be governed by a small group of people from Turkey without any flock …