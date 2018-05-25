Turkey Furious Greek High Court Gives Turkish Soldier Asylum

An irrevocable ruling by Greece’s highest court granting asylum to a Turkish soldier who fled a failed coup in July 2016 against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan drew a furious broadside from Ankara which said it was dismayed by the action.

The soldier was one of eight who landed in Greece in a helicopter, saying they hadn’t taken part in the attempt to overthrow Erdogan, who gained near-dictatorial powers in its wake and said he wanted to bring back the death penalty after purging civil society and the military in its aftermath.

“With this decision, Greece has been registered as a country that protects coup plotters in the eyes of the international community,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement. “We strongly condemn this decision that deeply offends the conscience of the Turkish nation,” it said.

The Council of State rejected an attempt by the Greek government to block an earlier decision by an asylum committee to grant asylum status to Suleyman Ozkaynakci, with Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras opposing sanctuary for the Turkish soldiers.

The ruling comes a month before the June 24 snap polls in Turkey in which Erdogan is seeking re-election and a new mandate and as he said two Greek soldiers being detained since accidentally crossing the border on March 1 while on patrol in bad weather are being held hostage to force the return of the Turkish soldiers.

The Greek court has also barred their extradition, saying their lives would be in danger and Tsipras said he wouldn’t seek to have them sent back although some in his anti-nationalist party said they were guilty and wanted them shipped out, reportedly to assuage Erdogan with the Premier anxious the Turkish leader would flood Greek islands with more refugees and migrants.

The ruling is also expected to influence the applications of the other seven servicemen, and the Turkish ministry expressed “hope the Greek judiciary will refrain from repeating the same mistakes by taking similar biased decisions in the future.”

Analysts though noted there was a milder tone to Turkey’s objections this time although its European Union Affairs Minister Omer Celik described the decision as “the most shameful” one that could have been taken.

“The legal system of EU member Greece has decided to protect terrorists who had initiated a coup attempt in a bid to destroy democracy in Turkey,” he said.

“With this decision, Greece has been registered as a country that protects coup plotters in the eyes of the international community,” it said, calling on Greece to “not repeat the same mistake.”Alternate Defense Minister Fotis Kouvelis told lawmakers “nobody can be specific about when the two soldiers will be released,” although government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said when they were taken they would be returned in a day or two.

But Kouvelis, who has no experience in defense matters, said their imprisonment is part of an “unacceptable nationalist tactic” by Erdogan for election purposes.