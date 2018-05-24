Carreta Caretta Prefer Zakynthos, Kyparissia for Nesting

ZAKYNTHOS, Greece – “Our country has thousands of reasons to celebrate, as many as the number of Caretta caretta sea turtle nests on our sandy beaches,” said WWF in comments relating to World Turtle Day on Wednesday.

Greece accommodates about 60 percent of its Caretta caretta nests in two areas: 6 beaches in the Gulf of Lagana (Zakythos) and the Kyparissia bay area in the western Peloponnese. In these two areas, there is an average of 1,865 nests versus 7,200 in the whole of the Mediterranean.

According to the organization, the Caretta caretta sea turtle has been swimming in seas for more than 100 million years and is considered to be one of the oldest residents of Greek waters.