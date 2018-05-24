Ti Na Ftaiei Ti Na Ftaiei? New Play By Phyto Stratis Enchants the Audience (Vid & Pics)

ASTORIA – Ti Na Ftaiei Ti Na Ftaiei? (What’s to Blame, What’s to Blame?) a new play by Phyto Stratis opened on May 23 at Dionysos Restaurant in Astoria to a sold-out crowd. The charming musical features popular Greek songs that highlight the theme of love in its various incarnations. An immersive farce/musical comedy, the show breaks down the fourth wall as guests not only witness the journey of the four protagonists but also interact with them as they navigate the often rocky …