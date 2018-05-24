Analysis: The Greek Festivals, and a Suggestion

We have entered Greek Festival season, and in every parish the festivals will continue through the summer to late September or early October.

It is a decades-long tradition that on the one hand provides tasty Greek food and fun for young and old alike, and on the other hand substantially contributes to the parishes’ economic support or, more aptly, their sustenance.

After all, is it a “common secret” that the parishes cannot make ends meet financially without the festivals. I …