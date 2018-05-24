Rival Party Leaders Clash With Tsipras in Parliament Debate

ATHENS – Rival parties ganged up on Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras during a debate in Parliament on a range of issues in which they called again for early elections and blamed him for all the country’s problems.

Tsipras, who has plummeted in polls to as low as 10 percent after reneging on virtually all his anti-austerity promises, also has seen the hopes of his anti-nationalist party to give away the name of Macedonia, an ancient Greek province, to the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) run into obstacles and his insistence dashed there will be a “clean exit” when three international bailouts of 326 billion euros ($381.86 billion) expire in August.

The confrontations between Tsipras and New Democracy Conservative leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis, whose party has taken big leads in polls with the next elections scheduled for October, 2019 seemed like a pre-election campaign battle.

Joining in the verbal attack was Fofi Gennimata, leader of the splintered center-left coalition Movement for Change, which is led by the former PASOK Socialists she headed before it disintegrated after backing austerity while in a coalition with New Democracy.

“Democracy has no dead ends and the ballot box is cathartic. Give the Greek people the chance to take a stance,” Mitsotakis said, addressing Tsipras, who responded that he wouldn’t call snap elections because it would delay exiting the bailouts this year.

Mitsotakis said Tsipras saying there will be a bailout exit without monitoring from the country’s lenders – disputed even by Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos who said there will be stepped-up scrutiny as the creditors fear the Premier will renege on conditions to which he agreed once Greece has all the money – were “the latest dirty lie” from the Premier.

Mitsotakis also demande Tsipras state whether his coalition, which includes the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) of Defense Minister Panos Kammenos is considering letting FYROM call itself Ilinden Macedonia, which refers to a nationalist uprising there before the country was formed in which there were claims on Greek lands.

Greek rival party leaders – and ANEL – said they wouldn’t support the name Ilinden Macedonia but Mitsotakis didn’t say whether he would agree to any name that involves Macedonia, even with a qualifier such as Upper, Northern, or New.

It was his father, the late former Premier Constantinos Mitsotakis, who in 1992 allowed the new country forming from the collapse of Yugoslavia to temporarily use Macedonia in the acronym until a permanent name could be agreed.

But the two countries have feuded since then after successive FYROM governments kept claiming Greek territories, including the real Macedonia and the second-largest city and major port of Thessaloniki.

Tsipras would only say that the negotiations involve four name proposals submitted by United Nations envoy Matthew Nimetz, an American lawyer who has failed for two decades to find a solution.

None of his suggestions involve Ilinden Macedonia, the name put forth by FYROM Premier Zoran Zaev who told Greece to take it or leave it. Nimetz this year resumed talks after a three-year break amid speculation it was one because the US wants Greece to lift its veto on FYROM’s hopes of joining the European Union as well as NATO to provide a bulwark against Russian interests in the Balkans.

Tsipras said history will show that New Democracy and PASOK were the parties that bankrupted the country and that “the coalition led it to recovery and to a period of hope and social justice.”