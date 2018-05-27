Greek Capital Controls May Ease, ATM Withdrawals Double

ATHENS – Nearly three years after they were imposed, capital controls may relax again in Greece but help only those with sizeable accounts with a ATM monthly limits going from 2300 euros ($2694) to as much as 5,000 euros ($5856) if the country’s creditors agree.

That’s a far cry from the near-panic days in the summer of 2015 when Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras, reneging on anti-austerity pledges and other promises, sought and accepted a third bailout, for 86 billion euros ($100.74 billion), closed banks for three weeks and set a daily withdrawal ceiling of 60 euros ($70.28).

That was done to prevent a run on the banks with fears his government would confiscate bank accounts as was done on Cyprus when that country took a bailout and saved the banks who caused an economic crisis there.

Greece is hoping to wrap up final terms of the third bailout before a Eurozone meeting on June 21 where the approval for the easing of the capital controls is needed.

But there will be no change in how much money can be transferred out of the country with many wealthy keeping their money in secret foreign bank accounts to avoid paying taxes and the government wanting to prevent a major cash flight.

Unidentified sources told Kathimerini that only a small number of depositors have used the current limit and that the new hikes are mostly symbolic since few people have enough money in the bank to reach it with bank data showing the average amount of withdrawals per client per month is below 1,000 euros ($1171) and closer to 800 euros ($937) because repeated pay cuts have cut salaries so much that savings have dropped and deposits have only recently begun to return to banks.

The measure will not affect time deposit accounts either, given that the increase in the withdrawal limit will not come with an easing of restrictions in taking money abroad. The Finance Ministry is also considering raising travelers’ cash limit from 2,300 euros ($2694) to 3,000 euros ($3514) per month and for businesses sending money out of the country from 20,000 euros ($23,426) to 40,000 euros ($46,854) monthly.